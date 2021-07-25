Taliban and Iran have signed a pipeline agreement

Afghanistan dispatches: ‘Iran has entered into direct negotiations with the Taliban and has now signed an agreement with them’ JURIST EXCLUSIVE – Law students and lawyers in Afghanistan are filing reports with JURIST on the situation there after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Here, a lawyer in Kabul offers his observations...

Iran has entered into direct negotiations with the Taliban and has now signed an agreement with them. Iran officials met the Taliban leaders for a number of times in Herat and Kabul.Mohammad Sadeq – Khurasan Razawi’s mayor in Iran – met with the Herat Governor and discussed trade and transit, transportation, oil and gas, construction, and etc. issues between Iran and the Taliban government. The Taliban Spokesperson confirms that some agreements are made to develop economic relationship and business facilitation with Iran.One agreement has 16 articles and regulates matters related to border/port regulation, trade and transit matters, establishment of gas pipeline, iron mines of Afghanistan and etc. According to the agreement, Duqarun and Islam Qala borders with Iran should remain active 24/7. Furthermore, the agreement mentions that a gas pipeline will be established from Duqarun to Islam Qala border. The Taliban says work on construction of this pipeline will be commenced soon.These additional provisions are included in this agreement:1. Taliban representatives will meet the Oil Ministry of Iran in the nearest future2. Iran and the Taliban government will commence the construction of roads in Duqarun and Islam Qala port in the coming month3. to determine tariffs on goods being traded between the countries, there will be joint committees composed of technical officials to study these goods and determine tariff on them.4. a joint committee will be established to study challenges in Duqarun and Islam port and see solutions for them.5. Iranian side shall behave well with Afghan drivers and ensure their safety and security.6. Iran representatives from the Ministry of Urban Development will visit Afghanistan to discuss the establishment of a railway in Afghanistan.7. Transit of dry fruits from Iran will be facilitated.8. Iran will cooperate with Afghanistan in health sectors.