What's new

Taliban and Iran have signed a pipeline agreement

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,454
-7
4,066
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Iran has entered into direct negotiations with the Taliban and has now signed an agreement with them. Iran officials met the Taliban leaders for a number of times in Herat and Kabul.

Mohammad Sadeq – Khurasan Razawi’s mayor in Iran – met with the Herat Governor and discussed trade and transit, transportation, oil and gas, construction, and etc. issues between Iran and the Taliban government. The Taliban Spokesperson confirms that some agreements are made to develop economic relationship and business facilitation with Iran.

One agreement has 16 articles and regulates matters related to border/port regulation, trade and transit matters, establishment of gas pipeline, iron mines of Afghanistan and etc. According to the agreement, Duqarun and Islam Qala borders with Iran should remain active 24/7. Furthermore, the agreement mentions that a gas pipeline will be established from Duqarun to Islam Qala border. The Taliban says work on construction of this pipeline will be commenced soon.

These additional provisions are included in this agreement:

1. Taliban representatives will meet the Oil Ministry of Iran in the nearest future
2. Iran and the Taliban government will commence the construction of roads in Duqarun and Islam Qala port in the coming month
3. to determine tariffs on goods being traded between the countries, there will be joint committees composed of technical officials to study these goods and determine tariff on them.
4. a joint committee will be established to study challenges in Duqarun and Islam port and see solutions for them.
5. Iranian side shall behave well with Afghan drivers and ensure their safety and security.
6. Iran representatives from the Ministry of Urban Development will visit Afghanistan to discuss the establishment of a railway in Afghanistan.
7. Transit of dry fruits from Iran will be facilitated.
8. Iran will cooperate with Afghanistan in health sectors.

www.jurist.org

Afghanistan dispatches: ‘Iran has entered into direct negotiations with the Taliban and has now signed an agreement with them’

JURIST EXCLUSIVE – Law students and lawyers in Afghanistan are filing reports with JURIST on the situation there after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. Here, a lawyer in Kabul offers his observations...
www.jurist.org www.jurist.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

NOWorNEVER
Pakistan moves up the power ladder on world stage
Replies
14
Views
1K
SD 10
SD 10
Chakar The Great
Pakistan’s geo-economics is working well
Replies
2
Views
594
Chakar The Great
Chakar The Great
Zarvan
India’s failed Afghan policy
Replies
7
Views
597
Solidify
S
beijingwalker
The Iran-China deal deepens India’s strategic bind in an increasingly hostile neighbourhood
Replies
5
Views
870
Figaro
Figaro
Haris Ali2140
The Taliban-US treaty: Will it sound the death knell for Pakistan?
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
Sine Nomine
Sine Nomine

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom