What's new

Taliban alleges Afghan Army used aircraft provided by India to bomb a hospital, calls it 'war crime'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
7,738
17
17,991
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
An aircraft provided by India to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force (ANSDF) has been used to bomb a hospital in Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Taliban alleged on Saturday, calling the attack a ‘war crime’. The Taliban’s spokesperson stated.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421556072427425798

www.deccanherald.com

Taliban alleges Afghan Army used aircraft provided by India to bomb a hospital, calls it 'war crime'

An aircraft provided by India to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force (ANSDF) has been used to bomb a hospital in Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Taliban alleged on Saturday, calling the attack a ‘war crime’. The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on Twitter that the...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com

Taliban are wary of Indian Involvement and might retaliate against all Indian Assets .
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 24, 2021
43
0
29
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
An aircraft provided by India to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force (ANSDF) has been used to bomb a hospital in Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Taliban alleged on Saturday, calling the attack a ‘war crime’. The Taliban’s spokesperson stated.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421556072427425798

www.deccanherald.com

Taliban alleges Afghan Army used aircraft provided by India to bomb a hospital, calls it 'war crime'

An aircraft provided by India to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force (ANSDF) has been used to bomb a hospital in Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Taliban alleged on Saturday, calling the attack a ‘war crime’. The Taliban’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid posted on Twitter that the...
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com

Taliban are wary of Indian Involvement and might retaliate against all Indian Assets globally.
Click to expand...
Yeah no, but probably in Afghanistan itself
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,879
4
9,274
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
This is excellent news. India please continue your policies of hypocrisy.
A sure and swift way to kick India completely out of Afghanistan and its affairs/negotiations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom