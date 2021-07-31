Taliban alleges Afghan Army used aircraft provided by India to bomb a hospital, calls it 'war crime'

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
An aircraft provided by India to the Afghan National Security and Defence Force (ANSDF) has been used to bomb a hospital in Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Taliban alleged on Saturday, calling the attack a ‘war crime’. The Taliban’s spokesperson stated.
Taliban are wary of Indian Involvement and might retaliate against all Indian Assets .
