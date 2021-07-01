Taliban allegedly seek Turkey’s written explanation about: Its willingness to keep troops for 18 months after NATO announced to withdraw from Afghanis

Turkey will instigate Uyghur terrorists funneled into China's Xinjiang through Afghanistan. Watch how ISIS will now become visibly prominent in Afghanistan. Turkey used the same tactics in Syria, in Libya and now they are about to dangerous game in Afghanistan against China. And guess who will be caught in the crossfire?



When it happens, and it will happen, those liberal scum will push for Pakistan to support Turkey. Y'all don't listen until it's too late. I have said it before about the Saudi-Wahhabi, yet everyone was singing praises for these scum. What happened? Didn't saudis turn coat on Pakistan? Where was saudi support for Pakistan when it needed it? Instead they turned on us when we refused to join them in their illegal war on Yemen.



Today, I say it again, Turkey's leadership is a " Trojan Horse " they will be the catalyst in driving a wedge between Pakistan and China. Afghans, Pakistanis and Iranians have to watch out, the turk leadership is a trap for this region and they will cause more damage than america-nato did in the last 20 years.



Mark my words!!!