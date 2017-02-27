Taliban again Uproot Infrastructure at Pak Afghan Border

Make the badri 313 (kinda like Thier republican guard for sort) more powerful
They lack centeral command and need a more "national" army with better command structure
Slow process but a process they need and nieghbors should help them with that
Meanwhile this fence construction needs to somehow move along for a more protected border
Talibs need support in becoming a more Central powdered country
There's another school of thaught that says keep them divided and occupied
But don't agree with that
Even if a centraly powerful nation turns on you it's still easier to handle than roughe elements
Think of it as Vietnam and china
They had a fight some years after the Vietnam war- yes they faught and everything
But it was still better to fight them than bunch of loose cammunist gurrielas on Thier borders trying to impose better cammunism on them
But concern here is is that if Central strong turns on you and use proxy war
That would be back to square one?