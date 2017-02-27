Taliban again Uproot Infrastructure at Pak Afghan Border

Make the badri 313 (kinda like Thier republican guard for sort) more powerfulThey lack centeral command and need a more "national" army with better command structureSlow process but a process they need and nieghbors should help them with thatMeanwhile this fence construction needs to somehow move along for a more protected borderTalibs need support in becoming a more Central powdered countryThere's another school of thaught that says keep them divided and occupiedBut don't agree with thatEven if a centraly powerful nation turns on you it's still easier to handle than roughe elementsThink of it as Vietnam and chinaThey had a fight some years after the Vietnam war- yes they faught and everythingBut it was still better to fight them than bunch of loose cammunist gurrielas on Thier borders trying to impose better cammunism on themBut concern here is is that if Central strong turns on you and use proxy warThat would be back to square one?