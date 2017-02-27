What's new

Taliban again Uproot Infrastructure at Pak Afghan Border

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Make the badri 313 (kinda like Thier republican guard for sort) more powerful

They lack centeral command and need a more "national" army with better command structure

Slow process but a process they need and nieghbors should help them with that

Meanwhile this fence construction needs to somehow move along for a more protected border
Talibs need support in becoming a more Central powdered country

There's another school of thaught that says keep them divided and occupied
But don't agree with that

Even if a centraly powerful nation turns on you it's still easier to handle than roughe elements

Think of it as Vietnam and china
They had a fight some years after the Vietnam war- yes they faught and everything
But it was still better to fight them than bunch of loose cammunist gurrielas on Thier borders trying to impose better cammunism on them

But concern here is is that if Central strong turns on you and use proxy war

That would be back to square one?
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

Apr 22, 2019
Let the local commanders on both side deal with these localised incidents. If Governments start getting involved, it becomes very serious issue and leads to no point of return (as per DG ISPR today).
 
Pandora

Pandora

Feb 15, 2013
Make the badri 313 (kinda like Thier republican guard for sort) more powerful

They lack centeral command and need a more "national" army with better command structure

Slow process but a process they need and nieghbors should help them with that

Meanwhile this fence construction needs to somehow move along for a more protected border
That is a major misconception. Their command structure is very organised so much so that they coordinated their attacks on all provinces after US withdrawl. Dont forget how swiftly they took control of Afghanistan within a week. There is no Top and Lower leadership divide here as even at top level Taliban didnt deny that they were doing this on their own. They just said they will solve it via diplomatic channels.

We need to finish this fence otherwise these Talibs will make Pakistan Aba G ka ghar.
 
