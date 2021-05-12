Taliban, Afghan Govt Declare Three-Day Eid Ceasefire

Agencies

Published May 11, 2021

The image shows Afghan Taliban fighters. — AFP/File





KABUL: The Taliban and Afghan government on Monday declared a three-day ceasefire for this week’s Eidul Fitr holiday, following a sharp spike in violence as Washington goes about withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan.

​

Violence has soared since May 1 — the deadline missed by the United States to withdraw the last of its troops — and while the Taliban have avoided engaging American forces, attacks against government and civilian targets have not stopped.



In the latest, the interior ministry said on Monday that at least 11 people were killed by a bomb that struck a bus overnight in Zabul province.



That followed Friday’s carnage outside a school in the capital Kabul when a series of bombs killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 100 — most of them young girls.



Early on Monday, the Taliban instructed their fighters “ to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid”.

Pakistan welcomes the truce ​ Click to expand...

That was matched later in the day by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who went further by urging the Taliban to announce a permanent truce to end the bloody war.



Eidul Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, and the holiday begins according to the sighting of the new moon.

Permanent ceasefire needed