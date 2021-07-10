Taliban advances in Afghanistan give Kashmir militants a boost

GumNaam said: whatever number of indian sainki casualties the indian government says, simply multiply it by 10 to get the real figures cuz most die in "car accidents". Click to expand...

Wow so funnyAll of our soldiers get proper cremation ceremony if they are Hindus or Sikhs and get burrial ceremony if they are Muslims and Christians and journos and media outlets are present everywhere during that time, and if we hid casualties in any form then their family members can easily raise the issue to Police and media houses, it is not as simple as you think to hide uniformed casualties in India or anywhere else in the world.