Talha Talib Wins Pakistan’s First Medal at World Weightlifting Championship

Weightlifter Talha Talib made history as he became the first Pakistani ever to win a medal at the World Weightlifting Championship. Talha won a bronze medal in the snatch event in the 67kg category at the World Weightlifting Championship held at Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Talha was not at his best during the earlier rounds of the competition but still managed to pull off an amazing feat and bring home the country’s first medal. Talha lifted 143kg in his first attempt at the snatch event but failed to lift 146kg and 147kg in his following attempts as he seemingly struggled with niggles throughout the event. Despite not being able to lift in his second and third attempts, Talha’s first attempt was enough to secure him a bronze medal.While Talha’s exceptional performance in the snatch event secured him a medal, he struggled in the clean and jerk events as he failed to lift in all three attempts. Talha’s magnificent feat earned him a podium finish and made the entire country proud.The 22-year old, who came into the limelight for his exceptional performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has once again made the country proud despite little to no support from the concerned authorities.