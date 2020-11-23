beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 35,131
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tales of Tibetans: A new story out of the old Phalha Manor
Becoming a teacher was a far-fetched dream for former slave Dainzin and his family. Today, his grandson Nyima Dhundup finally made this decades-long dream come true and hopes to help the next generation succeed the way he did. #TalesofTibetans
Becoming a teacher was a far-fetched dream for former slave Dainzin and his family. Today, his grandson Nyima Dhundup finally made this decades-long dream come true and hopes to help the next generation succeed the way he did. #TalesofTibetans