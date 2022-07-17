Tale of traitors...

General Dong said: 60 years later Pakistan is still stuck in the same place. Those who speak out against power hungry dollar loving Generals are labeled traitors Click to expand...

Not just traitors but my posts have been deleted for constructive criticism and I have been called an "Indiot" by a certain "patriotic Pakistani" running Pakistani flags with no check whatsoever by the mods before responding to a "reported post" and deleting it.Just remember. The overseas well established Pakistanis do not need or require any benefits from the motherland but still come back on these forums just for our love for our roots and our desire to give our heart and soul for our motherland.I see a lot of posters just disappear and although I am a passive member, mostly reading and not contributing much but getting tired of the mentality of the "educated" illiterates here.We have really turned into a Banana republic because of our own shortcomings unfortunately.