jamahir said: Tale of 2 Indian fathers — one who stands by his daughter in jail, another who disowned his



Natasha Narwal was arrested for ‘conspiring’ Delhi violence and Amulya Leona for saying ‘Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad’. But how their dads reacted tells a lot about India today.





https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u=https://theprint.in/opinion/pov/tale-of-2-indian-fathers-one-who-stands-by-his-daughter-in-jail-another-who-disowned-his/454778/





As stories of the Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests from earlier this year resurface, the tales of fathers of two daughters stand out. One disowned his daughter and the other stood by his.



In February, student activist Amulya Leona Noronha went on the stage where Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking minutes earlier, and



In May, Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal was

Also read: Before going to anti-CAA agitation, a protest begins at home — against parents



‘Radical not anti-national’



Amulya’s disappointed father Oswald Noronha said that she should rot in jail because she hurt the feelings of Indians. He disowned her publicly and



During a phone conversation, he said his house was under attack and that’s why he gave those statements. He now blames the media for this. “Arnab Goswami (the anchor on Republic TV) can say anything and get away with it but my daughter cannot. She should have thought about it,” Oswald said.



A large number of Indians are racist, casteist, anti-women and hate minorities. No wonder, it seeps into fathers who place borders before daughters. Standing up for a shared humanity, which you would have known had Leona been allowed to finish her speech, is not an ‘anti-national’ act.



As Natasha’s 70-year-old retired scientist father Mahavir Narwal puts it, during a conversation over the phone, “If Amulya’s views are humanist and don’t come from hatred for anyone, then her family should support her. It is not right to dismiss every woman’s independent views as radical. Most importantly, radical is not anti-national.”



Even former India cricketer and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly doesn’t know the difference. Remember when he censored his adult daughter Sana’s anti-CAA post on Instagram and



Quite like Oswald, who says he has asked Amulya not to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by their names because she is “too young” to do so.



In a patriarchal society, women are always “too young”, “too old” or “too naive” to think about any issue. As Mahavir says, “You can agree or disagree with your daughter. Natasha and I disagree on one issue. I believe that change should be bigger and whole. She thinks that change should come from small steps.” He jokingly adds, “She, in fact, takes my class on certain issues.”



Mahavir is the head of Haryana Vigyan Manch, which promotes science and scientific temper. The father humbly accepts that he learns from his daughter and that there can’t possibly be any shame in learning from women around you. He is standing by his jailed daughter, not admonishing her.



Oswald, a member of the BJP until 2014 when he parted ways after “some BJP goons attacked a church” in his locality, says that Amulya, his only daughter, is a bright student. When she was protesting against the CAA-NRC, he had asked her not to indulge in this. “But she said that she will do whatever she want,” Oswald said.



Also read: Student who shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on Owaisi stage had praised Modi hours before



Not into Uncle Communalism



Unlike his other Indian counterparts, Mahavir Narwal doesn’t think he knows everything or that he needs to ‘correct’ his children. Especially his daughter. We often find middle-aged Indian ‘uncles’ instigating the young to be hateful towards minorities and women. I call these men ‘Uncle Communalism’ — the lot who think making jokes about their wives is okay, and so is casual Islamophobia. They think letting their daughters go to college and wear jeans is ‘liberal’ enough, but why have opinions?



Oswald Noronha would rather disown Amulya for what he would call ‘anti-national’ stance than talk to her. Such is the mentality towards daughters that even in a situation like hers, Leona’s agency was taken away. Oswald had said, “She was joined by some Muslims and wasn’t listening to me.”



When asked if he was ever going to stand by her publicly, Oswald said, “I can’t.”



Contrary to this, Mahavir Narwal derives his strength from his daughter. He has met Natasha a few times in jail and discovered a different side of her. She now teaches yoga to the other inmates. Police personnel are impressed too. One of them told him, “She doesn’t get intimidated easily.”



Also read: Indian citizens and media have been terrorised enough with sedition. SC must end it now



Let our daughters evolve



In recent years, we have seen a different kind of hatred towards feminism, scientific temper and progressiveness in India. Mahavir Narwal says that the arrest of activists by the Delhi Police are out of fear. They never liked Pinjra Tod.



To him, Pinjra Tod is an expression. It is a volunteer group of women. It is evolving. It doesn’t have a written ideology. Mahavir says, “Our daughters will evolve too. When we were protesting against the Emergency, people viewed us as radical too. But how is that section of our history written now? Those who went to jails at that time are not seen as radicals today. I went to jail during aapatkal and my daughter went to jail during another aapatkal.”



The world is horrified by the idea of independent women. Mahavir Narwal says that he can’t wait for Natasha to get bail and talk to her about the experience of spending time in jail.



Views are personal.



This article has been updated.



---



Jamahir's comment : Other than the written truths in the article I will point out that the former cricketer Saurav Ganguly is rumored to be joining the BJP soon hence his unevolved thoughts. JYOTI YADAV 5 July, 2020 10:24 am ISTFile photo | Natasha Narwal with her father Mahavir Narwal | By special arrangementAs stories of the Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests from earlier this year resurface, the tales of fathers of two daughters stand out. One disowned his daughter and the other stood by his.In February, student activist Amulya Leona Noronha went on the stage where Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi was speaking minutes earlier, and said , “Hindustan Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad…” Amulya was cut off by Owaisi and other people on the stage, booked for sedition almost immediately — and India found a new ‘enemy’ in a 19-year-old woman.In May, Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal was arrested by the Delhi Police under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA, for her alleged role in the ‘communal violence’ in the national capital earlier in the year. She has been lodged in Tihar Jail ever since.Amulya’s disappointed father Oswald Noronha said that she should rot in jail because she hurt the feelings of Indians. He disowned her publicly and said the police should “break her legs”.During a phone conversation, he said his house was under attack and that’s why he gave those statements. He now blames the media for this. “Arnab Goswami (the anchor on Republic TV) can say anything and get away with it but my daughter cannot. She should have thought about it,” Oswald said.A large number of Indians are racist, casteist, anti-women and hate minorities. No wonder, it seeps into fathers who place borders before daughters. Standing up for a shared humanity, which you would have known had Leona been allowed to finish her speech, is not an ‘anti-national’ act.As Natasha’s 70-year-old retired scientist father Mahavir Narwal puts it, during a conversation over the phone, “If Amulya’s views are humanist and don’t come from hatred for anyone, then her family should support her. It is not right to dismiss every woman’s independent views as radical. Most importantly, radical is not anti-national.”Even former India cricketer and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly doesn’t know the difference. Remember when he censored his adult daughter Sana’s anti-CAA post on Instagram and said , “She is too young… to know about anything in politics”?Quite like Oswald, who says he has asked Amulya not to address Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah by their names because she is “too young” to do so.In a patriarchal society, women are always “too young”, “too old” or “too naive” to think about any issue. As Mahavir says, “You can agree or disagree with your daughter. Natasha and I disagree on one issue. I believe that change should be bigger and whole. She thinks that change should come from small steps.” He jokingly adds, “She, in fact, takes my class on certain issues.”Mahavir is the head of Haryana Vigyan Manch, which promotes science and scientific temper. The father humbly accepts that he learns from his daughter and that there can’t possibly be any shame in learning from women around you. He is standing by his jailed daughter, not admonishing her.Oswald, a member of the BJP until 2014 when he parted ways after “some BJP goons attacked a church” in his locality, says that Amulya, his only daughter, is a bright student. When she was protesting against the CAA-NRC, he had asked her not to indulge in this. “But she said that she will do whatever she want,” Oswald said.Unlike his other Indian counterparts, Mahavir Narwal doesn’t think he knows everything or that he needs to ‘correct’ his children. Especially his daughter. We often find middle-aged Indian ‘uncles’ instigating the young to be hateful towards minorities and women. I call these men ‘Uncle Communalism’ — the lot who think making jokes about their wives is okay, and so is casual Islamophobia. They think letting their daughters go to college and wear jeans is ‘liberal’ enough, but why have opinions?Oswald Noronha would rather disown Amulya for what he would call ‘anti-national’ stance than talk to her. Such is the mentality towards daughters that even in a situation like hers, Leona’s agency was taken away. Oswald had said, “She was joined by some Muslims and wasn’t listening to me.”When asked if he was ever going to stand by her publicly, Oswald said, “I can’t.”Contrary to this, Mahavir Narwal derives his strength from his daughter. He has met Natasha a few times in jail and discovered a different side of her. She now teaches yoga to the other inmates. Police personnel are impressed too. One of them told him, “She doesn’t get intimidated easily.”In recent years, we have seen a different kind of hatred towards feminism, scientific temper and progressiveness in India. Mahavir Narwal says that the arrest of activists by the Delhi Police are out of fear. They never liked Pinjra Tod.To him, Pinjra Tod is an expression. It is a volunteer group of women. It is evolving. It doesn’t have a written ideology. Mahavir says, “Our daughters will evolve too. When we were protesting against the Emergency, people viewed us as radical too. But how is that section of our history written now? Those who went to jails at that time are not seen as radicals today. I went to jail duringand my daughter went to jail during another.”The world is horrified by the idea of independent women. Mahavir Narwal says that he can’t wait for Natasha to get bail and talk to her about the experience of spending time in jail.Jamahir's comment : Other than the written truths in the article I will point out that the former cricketer Saurav Ganguly is rumored to be joining the BJP soon hence his unevolved thoughts. Click to expand...

Saurav likes to make trips to Bangladesh due to arranging business ventures there - but after him becoming a BJP person, there is less of a chance of him being welcome.Unfortunately joining BJP is no longer an ideologue thing, it is a ticket to accessing the overseas money and power it brings.