Talban Reach Gates of Mazar Sharif and Enter Kunduz City While Afghans Dream About Capturing Land Till Attock on Twitter

Meanwhile afghans are still busy dreaming capturing landtill attock and not accepting durand land as international border
that hash tag smelled of yindu desperation! stinky!View attachment 755315
This hash tag is India's last hope.. and watch it when you claim its coming out of Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban do not speak of Durand Line, it was Ashraf Ghani (and other Indian allies) who used to rant about it.
Yeah I noticed that too looks like a last ditch info psyop from PTM brigade. Their parsiban backers are breathing last gasps.
One python wasn't fed for some time so he swallowed his owner. True story it was on news. My uncle told me.I have no doubt that most twitter account tweeting this hashtag will be mostly being operated in Pakistan. Saanp(PTM) ko palogay tw wo katna thori chordyga.
They want Attock but got run over my men in drapes.
I am more worried about another influx into Northern PakistanMeanwhile Pakistani liberals are worried that Taliban would force Afghan women to wear burqa despite the same people dreaming of disintegrating Pakistan and capturing 50% of Pakistani land