Talban Reach Gates of Mazar Sharif and Enter Kunduz City While Afghans Dream About Capturing Land Till Attock on Twitter

This hash tag is India's last hope.. and watch it when you claim its coming out of Afghanistan. Afghan Taliban do not speak of Durand Line, it was Ashraf Ghani (and other Indian allies) who used to rant about it.
 
Meanwhile Pakistani liberals are worried that Taliban would force Afghan women to wear burqa despite the same people dreaming of disintegrating Pakistan and capturing 50% of Pakistani land
 
I have no doubt that most twitter account tweeting this hashtag will be mostly being operated in Pakistan. Saanp(PTM) ko palogay tw wo katna thori chordyga.
 
Areesh said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406961066752593929

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406940567074918400

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406777553239506945

Meanwhile afghans are still busy dreaming capturing landtill attock and not accepting durand land as international border

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406887543271038976
Yeah I noticed that too looks like a last ditch info psyop from PTM brigade. Their parsiban backers are breathing last gasps.
Kingslayerr said:
I have no doubt that most twitter account tweeting this hashtag will be mostly being operated in Pakistan. Saanp(PTM) ko palogay tw wo katna thori chordyga.
One python wasn't fed for some time so he swallowed his owner. True story it was on news. My uncle told me.
 
Areesh said:
Meanwhile Pakistani liberals are worried that Taliban would force Afghan women to wear burqa despite the same people dreaming of disintegrating Pakistan and capturing 50% of Pakistani land
I am more worried about another influx into Northern Pakistan

We dont want a redo of 2010,s
 
