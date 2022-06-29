What's new

Taking the Neutral Bull by the Horn, first time they are up against a force to reckon with, Imran R. Khan

No denying the fact that the current gross mismanagement and economic fiasco unleashed by the corrupt and incompetent imported govt. is hurting Pakistan badly, but in the longer run and not in the hindsight, this bodes well for Pakistan, to change the system controlled and corrupted by the Estab., they are the biggest culprits, politicians are just the catalysts.

This is the first time Estab. is cut to size and neutrals put in place. So this looks to be a blessing in disguise.


The Quran 08:30 (Surah al-Anfal). Quranic Quotes #126.

“They plan, and Allah plans. Surely, Allah is the Best of planners.” ...
 
Last edited:
70 saal kashmir ka manjan becha, jab Imran Khan ne jab kashmir ke liye stand liya, united nation general assembly, OIC mein awaaz blund ki, uski government hi gira di. wah neutrals
 
N.Siddiqui said:
No denying the fact that the current gross mismanagement and economic fiasco unleashed by the corrupt and incompetent imported govt. is hurting Pakistan badly, but in the longer run and not in the hindsight, this bodes well for Pakistan, to change the system controlled and corrupted by the Estab., they are the biggest culprit, politicians are just the catalysts.

This is the first time Estab. is cut to size and neutrals put in place. So this looks to be a blessing in disguise.


The Quran 08:30 (Surah al-Anfal). Quranic Quotes #126.

“They plan, and Allah plans. Surely, Allah is the Best of planners.” ...
Dil kay bhelanay ko yeh khayal acha hai ghalib...

Nothing, short of an armed struggle, will diminish establishment's highly entrenched power leave alone dislodge them.
 
The neutrals (the establishment), are an extension of British Raj, until these leeches are not taken care of, Pakistan will keep sinking. We have to get rid of them in order to be a truly sovereign country. Enough is enough, first they lost East Pakistan because they refused to accept the democratically elected government, then they gifted sachian glacier to India by sleeping and now they disposed the largest party in Pakistan and replaced them with their PDM minions, These Mir Jafars will undo Pakistan as we know it..
 
First US Presidents, then Secretary of States, and now Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian is needed to execute regime change in Pakistan.

Aukaat din bhar din gir rahi hai bhai.

We keep talking about the establishment. But is there a viable solution to reduce their influence and eventually taking them completely out of the picture.?
 
I know corruption is rampant in Pakistan, but I am still shocked how no one in army is doing anything about Bajwa. Their mentality is a cause for concern. Only Quran and Sunnah should be followed to a letter but these people are following and obeying Bajwa like he is a god.

I get chain of command but that is not the only answer. Corruption has reached the core that majority simply don’t care. That should ring alarm bells to few that are sane. Your country is being destroyed and you are worried about chain of command, they took the wrong oath.
 
Establishment includes SC judges, serving and retired too, bureaucracy top secretaries are also included, Businessmen are also included in the Establishment, like AK Dhedi, maybe Mansha or some others, other civil service people, so there are good people in Estab. who doesn't want to go against the wishes of the people of Pakistan.

But here lies the problem, the most powerful group calling shots and part of the Estab. is the Army with COAS having the power which other Estab. group doesn't wields. Here the Army/Neutrals has just folded and yielded to US pressure to remove Imran Khan, initially they tried to break PTI so that just Imran Khan is thrown out and PTI remains in the parliament.

So the major problem is the Army and their US stooges at the top brass. Whole Estab. is clueless and initially SC chief justice tried for the early elections but his voice was muzzled, with ECP ordered by the Bajwa, the neutral, not to help in this case.
 
SaadH said:
Nothing, short of an armed struggle, will diminish establishment's highly entrenched power leave alone dislodge them.
It's already being diminished and in the process of further diminishing of neutrals power.

Every voice and words spoken and written for the just cause counts, nothing goes to waste, here too.

Change is slow and painful, in a system well entrenched for the status quo, but it is a matter of time, the question is 'when' and not 'will it change'.

“And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.”
― Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist
 

