Taking the Neutral Bull by the Horn, first time they are up against a force to reckon with, Imran R. Khan

Nov 21, 2015
Imran Riaz khan about Neutrals| Maar dou, Pakar lou, Lekin Sawal hoga|
Taking the Neutral Bullshi* by the Horn...
Dil kay bhelanay ko yeh khayal acha hai ghalib...No denying the fact that the current gross mismanagement and economic fiasco unleashed by the corrupt and incompetent imported govt. is hurting Pakistan badly, but in the longer run and not in the hindsight, this bodes well for Pakistan, to change the system controlled and corrupted by the Estab., they are the biggest culprit, politicians are just the catalysts.
This is the first time Estab. is cut to size and neutrals put in place. So this looks to be a blessing in disguise.
The Quran 08:30 (Surah al-Anfal). Quranic Quotes #126.
“They plan, and Allah plans. Surely, Allah is the Best of planners.” ...
A force that cant bring out 1 lac people out
Nothing, short of an armed struggle, will diminish establishment's highly entrenched power leave alone dislodge them.