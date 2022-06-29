Taking the Neutral Bull by the Horn, first time they are up against a force to reckon with, Imran R. Khan

Establishment includes SC judges, serving and retired too, bureaucracy top secretaries are also included, Businessmen are also included in the Establishment, like AK Dhedi, maybe Mansha or some others, other civil service people, so there are good people in Estab. who doesn't want to go against the wishes of the people of Pakistan.



But here lies the problem, the most powerful group calling shots and part of the Estab. is the Army with COAS having the power which other Estab. group doesn't wields. Here the Army/Neutrals has just folded and yielded to US pressure to remove Imran Khan, initially they tried to break PTI so that just Imran Khan is thrown out and PTI remains in the parliament.



So the major problem is the Army and their US stooges at the top brass. Whole Estab. is clueless and initially SC chief justice tried for the early elections but his voice was muzzled, with ECP ordered by the Bajwa, the neutral, not to help in this case.