What's new

Taking India by the throat is an alternative economical harvesting or let me put it this way India is our lifeline reserve

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
717
0
667
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
India is our lifeline and safety net when everything goes to shxtters then India will be there as both punching bag and economical relief.

India has always offered an economical lifeline to any northern element from the outside of their borders and this is the case also now.

Hence going directly for the Indians throat is an option that can't be excluded in any discussions. It is a large buffon elephant and they aren't about this life to begin with bunch of vegeterians and yoga practitioners ain't going to be our end stop. We need to exclusively plot in how to gang bang this farce and milk the cow for money in the long term.

We just need to notify the regional players before going into India head first.

Erdogan once said to the Kurds in a hilarious speech after they been talking alot of unnecessary shxt for years and decades ''One night we will suddenly come'' To their surprise''

He said this several months upto 1 year before he invaded syria they were doubting him constantly.. Saying he is a bluffer but he answered simple with one qoute and that qoute became reality he certainly appeared one night..

the Indians been talking unnecessarily but one night it will bring their hearts to their throats.

I have seen some Indians wishing for our economy collapse muhahah.. they are short-sighted.. Naive to assume a Pakistan that doesn't have anything to lose will sink alone..
 
Last edited:
H

H_B

MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 7, 2021
16
0
13
Country
India
Location
India
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
India is our lifeline and safety net when everything goes to shxtters then India will be there as both punching bag and economical relief.

India has always offered an economical lifeline to any northern element from the outside of their borders and this is the case also now.

Hence going directly for the Indians throat is an option that can't be excluded in any discussions. It is a large buffon elephant and they aren't about this life to begin with bunch of vegeterians and yoga practitioners ain't going to be our end stop. We need to exclusively plot in how to gang bang this farce and milk the cow for money in the long term.

We just need to notify the regional players before going into India head first.

Erdogan once said to the Kurds in a hilarious speech after they been talking alot of unnecessary shxt for years and decades ''One night we will suddenly come'' To their surprise''

He said this several months upto 1 year before he invaded syria they were doubting him constantly.. Saying he is a bluffer but he answered simple with one qoute and that qoute became reality he certainly appeared one night..

the Indians been talking unnecessarily but one night it will bring their hearts to their throats.

I have seen some Indians wishing for our economy collapse muhahah.. they are short-sighted.. Naive to assume a Pakistan that doesn't have anything to lose will sink alone..
Click to expand...
I have some ideas about this
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,707
-6
30,867
Country
India
Location
United States
madhuri-dixit-dua.gif


Maar daala.
 
CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2023
547
1
372
Country
India
Location
India
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
India is our lifeline and safety net when everything goes to shxtters then India will be there as both punching bag and economical relief.

India has always offered an economical lifeline to any northern element from the outside of their borders and this is the case also now.

Hence going directly for the Indians throat is an option that can't be excluded in any discussions. It is a large buffon elephant and they aren't about this life to begin with bunch of vegeterians and yoga practitioners ain't going to be our end stop. We need to exclusively plot in how to gang bang this farce and milk the cow for money in the long term.

We just need to notify the regional players before going into India head first.

Erdogan once said to the Kurds in a hilarious speech after they been talking alot of unnecessary shxt for years and decades ''One night we will suddenly come'' To their surprise''

He said this several months upto 1 year before he invaded syria they were doubting him constantly.. Saying he is a bluffer but he answered simple with one qoute and that qoute became reality he certainly appeared one night..

the Indians been talking unnecessarily but one night it will bring their hearts to their throats.

I have seen some Indians wishing for our economy collapse muhahah.. they are short-sighted.. Naive to assume a Pakistan that doesn't have anything to lose will sink alone..
Click to expand...
Stop it or I'll tell Asim Muneer to take action against you!
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
66,400
2
52,710
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
India has Pakistan by her jugular for major part of a decade now. By demographically changing Kashmir valley and governing water rights over Pakistan, India has Pakistan sealed lest for an incredible opportunity.
 
Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
17,707
-6
30,867
Country
India
Location
United States
Battlion25 said:
Don't buy into Shearer he is just one bitter Hyderabadi.. He is definitely not professional but rather slum pro
Click to expand...
I thought he was a Bengali, or maybe he is a Hyderabadi who knows Bengali and have been fooling me all along? Or a Bengali who resides in Hyderabad and became bitter over time?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is Indian occupied Kashmir where the G20 will take place : Arab influencer on G20 Summit
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Gaomayaslayer
G
beijingwalker
To the G7, China is an economic bully; to Central Asia, it is a vital partner
Replies
1
Views
92
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
iamnobody
Modi is enflaming hatred of Muslims in India, as the world looks the other way
2
Replies
16
Views
450
Rakesh
R
GamoAccu
Too few jobs, too many workers and ‘no plan B’: The time bomb hidden in India’s ‘economic miracle’
Replies
0
Views
115
GamoAccu
GamoAccu
INDIAPOSITIVE
Will give befitting response if India resorts to misadventure ,If required, can take this battle to the enemy’s territory : DG ISPR
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
3K
VCheng
VCheng

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom