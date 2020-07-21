take pictures of corrupt people

Azadkashmir
Nov 10, 2012
I think it will help to get pictures of those that are corrupt for example:
1. Rishwat
2.cheating by undercutting products
3.bijli fraudsters
4.chors
5.sexual harassment
etc
Post their pictures on here and details about them or create peoples anti-corruption forum?
Then work on a local solution like boycotting, not providing service or goods to corrupt persons. Cut them out as much as you can and expose them through online social media/leaflets/forums/sms watsap.
