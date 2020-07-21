What's new

take pictures of corrupt people

Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,283
0
7,298
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I think it will help to get pictures of those that are corrupt for example:
1. Rishwat
2.cheating by undercutting products
3.bijli fraudsters
4.chors
5.sexual harassment
etc

Post their pictures on here and details about them or create peoples anti-corruption forum?
Then work on a local solution like boycotting, not providing service or goods to corrupt persons. Cut them out as much as you can and expose them through online social media/leaflets/forums/sms watsap.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Is India Diplomatically isolated, a picture worth a thousand words. Central & South Asia 1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE China-India border dispute: PLA bombers pictured close to troubled region China & Far East 1
The SC Picture of the day General Photos & Multimedia 53
beijingwalker Pictures: First Chinese public school opens in Dubai Middle East & Africa 4
ghazi52 In pictures: Minimal compliance with SOPs as provinces end Covid-19 lockdowns General Photos & Multimedia 0
Ivan In pictures: Wuhan pool parties bring post-coronavirus relief in China COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
S PICTURES | Solar-Based Linear Plantation Alongside Kaplu Road With 100% Survival Rate Social & Current Events 0
beijingwalker In Pictures: India landfill site a COVID-19 risk for scavengers Central & South Asia 3
N.Siddiqui IN PICTURES: ISTANBUL'S ICONIC HAGIA SOPHIA OPENS AS A MOSQUE AFTER NEARLY NINE DECADES Social & Current Events 4
Ivan IN PICTURES: FIRST ARAB SPACE MISSION TO MARS LAUNCHES FROM JAPAN Middle East & Africa 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top