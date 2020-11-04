Takaya has developed a router for ultra-fast communication in RPMs

טקאיה פיתחה נתב לתקשורת אולטרה-מהירה ברק"מים - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק הנתב פועל בקצב של 10 ג'יגה על גבי כבלי נחושת, ומיועד להעביר וידאו לא-דחוס במערכות חכמות מבוססות מצלמות כמו הגנה אקטיבית ותמרון אוטונומי. "השוק הצבאי מסתכל כיום על השוק האזרחי"

Takaya has developed a router for ultra-fast communication in RPMsNovember 5, 2020The router operates at a rate of 10 GB on copper cables, and is designed to transmit uncompressed video in camera-based smart systems such as active protection and autonomous maneuvering. "The military market is currently looking at the civilian market"Techaya of Or Akiva, which develops communications components for the military market, has launched a hardened communications router capable of transmitting uncompressed video at 10 Gbps over simple copper cables. According to the company, this is the first communications component in the military market with a 10 GB bandwidth based on copper cables rather than optical channels, which reduces costs, eliminates the need for converters and simplifies their implementation in rotating systems in military vehicles. The company has already received orders for the new component from two customers abroad and from a large security customer in Israel.Similar to the civilian vehicle market, the military worlds also need increasing solutions for ultra-fast communications within vehicles, in order to support active defense systems, autonomous maneuvering and augmented reality, based on cameras and real-time image processing.Udi Pelgi, the company's vice president of development, explained to Techtime that the military market is currently looking at the civilian market and trying to import solutions. Facing electromagnetic interference, cyber and more. "Takaya's product, which is based on Marvel Ethernet switches, sits in a rigid case and meets stringent military standards.Production capabilities in IndiaTakaya develops communication components such as switches, routers and optical converters, which are adapted to the battlefield. The company was founded in 2003. The first significant military project in which Takaya was integrated was. As part of the IDF's "Digital Land Army" (ZID) equipment program, which is designed to equip the land forces and the fighting echelon with advanced ICT systems.In fact, a hunting program reflects the transformation of the modern battlefield, where more and more communications systems, smart sensors and advanced electronic equipment descend from the remote control and control rooms to the tactical level of maneuvering forces on the ground.Some of Takaya's products, mainly for the Israeli market, are developed by the company specifically according to customer requirements, and at the same time it sells off-the-shelf products, mainly for the international market. Takaya's revenues are estimated at several million dollars a year To the leading security companies.In the past year, the company has begun targeting new international markets such as India, Japan and South Korea, as well as strengthening its base of operations in the United States. Pelgi explains that entering military markets around the world often involves developing production capabilities in the local market. "In many large security projects, there is a requirement on the part of the customer that the systems be manufactured in the local market, so that the project also provides jobs for the local economy. In the past year we have established manufacturing capabilities in India and expanded manufacturing capabilities in the United States."Share via WhatsappPosted in categories: News, Aviation and Security