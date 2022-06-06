What's new

Taka is cheaper, one dollar seems to buy 91 Taka 95 paisa

আরও সস্তা হল টাকা, এক ডলার কিনতে লাগছে ৯১ টাকা ৯৫ পয়সা

বাজারের উপর ডলারের দর নির্ধারণের বিষয়টি ছেড়ে দেওয়ার পর টাকা আরও সস্তা হয়েছে; সবশেষ প্রতি ডলারের বিনিময় মূল্য দাঁড়িয়েছে ৯১ টাকা ৯৫ পয়সা। এ নিয়ে ডলারের দর বেঁধে দেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত থেকে সরে আসার পর তিন দফায় ডলারের দাম বাড়ল। আর মে মাসে চার দফা কমেছিল টাকার মান। সোমবার ব্যাংকগুলোর চাহিদার প্রেক্ষিতে...
Money is cheaper, one dollar seems to buy 91 rupees 95 paise
Published: June 06, 2022 19:51:04

Taka is cheaper, one dollar seems to buy 91 Taka 95 paisa

Money has become cheaper since the dollar was left out of the market; The last exchange rate per dollar stood at 91 taka 95 paise. After moving away from the decision to fix the dollar rate, the dollar price increased in three phases.

And in May the value of money decreased by four points.

On Monday, Bangladesh Bank sold dollars at 91 Taka 95 paise in response to the demand of banks, said the central bank spokesman and executive director. Sirajul Islam. News from bdnews24.com.

This means that in the last round the money has become cheaper by 45 paise.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank sold dollars at a higher rate than the previous day in two phases on Thursday, the day the dollar-fixing rule was lifted. This reduces the value of money twice that day.

In the first phase on Thursday, it was sold 135 million dollars to the banks at a price of Tk 89.90 per dollar.

Spokesperson Sirajul said that in the second phase on the same day, another 5 million dollars was sold to meet the urgent demand at 91 Taka 50 paise.

As a result, the value of the rupee decreased by two and a half rupees on the day the dollar was released on the market. Money has not lost so much value in a single day in recent years. Earlier, the price was reduced to a maximum of 1 taka 10 paise in one day.

On Monday, the rupee lost another 45 paise.
 

