Tajikistan press-gangs an army to defend long Afghan border

Wow, very informative explanation of the Tajik military. As long as the Afghans stay on their side, and the Tajiks are warned not to carry out false flag attacks (in the name of the Afghans) to start a war, this will hopefully be a quiet border.



Tajiks also need to get some extra nation-nation trade, to keep them quiet and content. Apparently, according to those article, as long as their officials receive their cut, they are happy.