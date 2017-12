7 police, 15 militants killed in northern Afghan checkpoint attack

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- At least seven Afghan police personnel and 15 militants were killed after Taliban attacked security checkpoints in northern province of Kunduz early on Wednesday, local police said."Armed militants attacked the security posts in Daadusi village of Archi district and the security forces repelled the attackers after a three-hour clash and exchange of gun fire," provincial police spokesman Inham Uddin Rahmani told Xinhua.Five security force members and three civilians were also injured after a, Rahmani added.The Kunduz province, as well as neighboring Baghlan and Takhar provinces, have been the hotbeds of heavy clashes over the past couple of months as Taliban has been trying to attack the government forces in the once relatively peaceful region.