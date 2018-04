India’s Modi government has made a controversial decision to contract out its most famous sites for million-dollar fees Heritage activists have accused the Indian government of trying to privatise historic relics such as the Taj Mahal after it launched a controversial scheme allowing companies to “adopt” dozens of monuments.Opposition politicians accused prime minister Narendra Modi’s government of “leasing out” monuments under the “Adopt a Heritage” plan that will see 95 historic sites taken over by private entities.India’s tourism ministry on Saturday announced a five-year contract worth 250 million rupees ($3.7m) with the Dalmia Bharat conglomerate for the iconic 17th-century Red Fort in Delhi and another fort in the southern Andhra Pradesh state.Other monuments on the list include the Taj Mahal – which two conglomerates are competing for – and the 12th-century Unesco-listed Qutub Minar complex in Delhi.The Red Fort – built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 1639 and also on the Unesco list – is where India’s prime minister makes an annual independence day speech.