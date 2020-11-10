Taj Afridi richest senator with Rs1.22bn assets; Zafarul Haq owns Rs50,000

Taj Afridi richest senator with Rs1.22bn assets; Zafarul Haq owns Rs50,000 ISLAMABAD: Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi is the richest member of the Senate with assets worth Rs1.22 billion, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued details of assets owned by t

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani owns assets worth Rs106.3m, whereas Shibli Faraz has assets up to Rs46.7mByNovember 9, 2020Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi is the richest member of the Senate with assets worth Rs1.22 billion, as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued details of assets owned by the members of the Senate in 2019-20.According to details, Taj Muhammad Afridi owns assets worth Rs1.22 billion which also included over Rs160 million worth assets abroad.Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani owned assets worth Rs106.3 million which included properties in Pakistan worth over Rs50 million, besides owning four vehicles. Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla owns assets worth Rs67.7 million.According to details of the assets owned by members of the treasury benches, Federal Minister Azam Swati owns assets worth over Rs810 million, followed by Farogh Naseem, who possesses assets worth Rs400 million.Information Minister Shibli Faraz has assets up to Rs46.7 million, Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem owns assets worth over Rs200 million while his wife also possesses assets worth Rs170 million. Senator Faisal Javed holds assets worth Rs10 million, whereas Muzafar Hussain Shah of the PML-F owns assets worth Rs30 million.Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer owns agriculture land of Rs36.7 million, non-agricultural land of Rs47.4 million, besides having Rs37.9 million in bank accounts and furniture worth Rs2.5 million.Mushahidullah Khan possesses plots worth Rs7.5 million, shares of Rs65,000 in stocks and jewellery worth Rs0.8 million. He also owns Rs3.1 million in bank accounts.Senator Abdul Qayyum owns assets including land worth Rs86.4 million. Senator Pervaiz Rasheed does not own any assets in the country and abroad and only has Rs3.3 million in bank accounts. Senator Raja Zafarul Haq showed only Rs50,000 in the bank accounts without having any property in his name.PPP Senator Rehman Malik owns foreign assets worth 1.3 million pounds while his wife also possesses 50 tolas of jewellery worth Rs2.7 million.Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar owns immovable properties worth Rs120 million, besides having shares of Rs5 million in stocks, vehicles worth up to Rs38.4 million and Rs23.4 million in bank accounts.Raza Rabbani revealed assets worth millions of rupees including Rs15.3 million investments in the business, Rs6.2 million worth gifted property, besides owning millions in bank accounts. He also paid an income tax of Rs1.5 million.Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Sirajul Haq is amongst the poorest Senators as he has inherited 12 kanals of land, investments of Rs361,000 in a business and Rs600,000 in bank accounts.Senator Talha Mahmood of the JUI-F owns Rs90 million in bank accounts, vehicles worth Rs44.8 million, besides properties worth Rs160 million. He also has investments of Rs27 million and further had other assets worth Rs33 million.Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) has revealed assets worth over Rs6.3 million.-------------