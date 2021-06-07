What's new

Taiwan’s Ship-Launched Air Defense Missile Ready for Deployment

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Taiwan’s Ship-Launched Air Defense Missile Ready for Deployment – The Defense Post

The ship-launched Sea Sword II air defense missile is ready for deployment after testing and evaluation by the Republic of China Navy (RoCN), the Liberty Times reported.


Developed by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the Sea Sword II is an active radar-guided, mid-range weapon capable of engaging multiple air-based targets, such as anti-ship missiles and aircraft, simultaneously.


The weapon is the naval version of the Tien Chien II air-to air-missile, also known as the Sky Sword II, deployed with the F-CK-1 Ching Kuo multirole Indigenous Defense Fighter, Janes reported.

To Be Installed on New Warship

The missile will be installed on the Tuo Chiang-class fast missile corvette, Ta-Chiang, which is expected to join the service in August, the Liberty Times wrote.


The Ta-Chiang provides RoCN with “an asymmetric and high-end capability to thwart amphibious landing and capital ships,” at a time when tensions with China are at an all-time high, according to Janes.


Taipei intends to build a total of six Tuo Chiang-class corvettes by 2023, with the possible addition of five thereafter, the outlet added.

Upgraded Vessel

The vessel, under trial since December, is an upgrade on the “Tuo Chiang” missile patrol ship, which was designed to carry up to eight Hsiung Feng II subsonic anti-ship missiles and eight Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles, Taiwan News revealed.


The newer version of the Tuo Chiang-class corvette will carry four fewer Hsiung Feng III missiles than the current vessel. However, it will have 12 Sea Sword II missiles to boost its offensive power, the outlet added.





Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
If they wanna deter China go to Indonesia buy unmanned mini subs that can launch torpedo if you fill the ocean with unmanned mini subs like in a swarm formations that can launch torpedo it doesn't matter how much China can field but they will all sink not sure they will sell that tho
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
If they wanna deter China go to Indonesia buy unmanned mini subs that can launch torpedo if you fill the ocean with unmanned mini subs like in a swarm formations that can launch torpedo it doesn't matter how much China can field but they will all sink
Mini subs are sitting ducks for anti sub planes.


 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
Tai Hai Chen said:
Mini subs are sitting ducks for anti sub planes.
I am talking about tiny drone like mini subs unmanned and cheap they also have defensive systems and cheap to produce plus it can launch torpedo.. They will eat into subs and warships rendering them useless.. It will be extremely disheartening for any nation that used so much time on building subs and warships to see them all go that quickly by cheap production
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
I am talking about tiny drone like mini subs unmanned and cheap they also have defensive systems and cheap to produce plus it can launch torpedo.. They will eat into subs and warships rendering them useless
Um nop. Mini subs lack the range and capability to counter a multi layered navy. They would have a hard time against Type 056 corvettes.

 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
Tai Hai Chen said:
Um nop. Mini subs lack the range and capability to counter a multi layered navy. They would have a hard time against Type 056 corvettes.
Not if they can launch torpedo they are capable of killing anything.. It can punch and not only that but deliver deadly blow to all comers in the ocean
 
