Taiwan’s Ship-Launched Air Defense Missile Ready for Deployment

To Be Installed on New Warship

Upgraded Vessel

The ship-launched Sea Sword II air defense missile is ready for deployment after testing and evaluation by the Republic of China Navy (RoCN), theDeveloped by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, the Sea Sword II is an active radar-guided, mid-range weapon capable of engaging multiple air-based targets, such as anti-ship missiles and aircraft, simultaneously.The weapon is the naval version of the Tien Chien II air-to air-missile, also known as the Sky Sword II, deployed with the F-CK-1 Ching Kuo multirole Indigenous Defense Fighter,The missile will be installed on the Tuo Chiang-class fast missile corvette, Ta-Chiang, which is expected to join the service in August, thewrote.The Ta-Chiang provides RoCN with “an asymmetric and high-end capability to thwart amphibious landing and capital ships,” at a time when tensions with China are at an all-time high, according toTaipei intends to build a total of six Tuo Chiang-class corvettes by 2023, with the possible addition of five thereafter, the outlet added.The vessel, under trial since December, is an upgrade on the “Tuo Chiang” missile patrol ship, which was designed to carry up to eight Hsiung Feng II subsonic anti-ship missiles and eight Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missiles,The newer version of the Tuo Chiang-class corvette will carry four fewer Hsiung Feng III missiles than the current vessel. However, it will have 12 Sea Sword II missiles to boost its offensive power, the outlet added.