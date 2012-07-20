What's new

Taiwan's ministry of defence has responded categorically that alleged Su-35 shootdown is fake news.

Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,201
1
17,699
Country
China
Location
United States
they make perfect consumers for fake news, ignonrant, guillible, emotional, and shameless. It shows on the quality of their media.
 
Last edited:
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,325
6
7,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
Liaslia said:
Chinese fighter jet must have crashed in Taiwan. Those videos
Click to expand...
Screen Shot 2020-09-04 at 5.04.15 AM.png

The videos were taken in Guangxi China. Does Guangxi look like Taiwan to you?
Lord Of Gondor said:

China plane crash: Taiwan accused of shooting down fighter jet with missile defence system | World | News | Express.co.uk

A CHINESE military jet has crashed in Taiwan today amid speculation the plane was shot down by the island's defences forces.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
Click to expand...
Did you even read the above tweet I posted? It came from a verified journalist literally working out of Taiwan.
 
casual

casual

FULL MEMBER
Jan 8, 2011
1,474
1
714
Country
China
Location
United States
T

type93

FULL MEMBER
Mar 6, 2009
572
-7
672
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Like I said before. Indians are the dumbest most gullible people on the planet. You can tell them anything they want to hear and they will believe it without any attempts to verify
 
Figaro

Figaro

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2017
4,325
6
7,438
Country
United States
Location
United States
Official confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense ROC. Looks like they are even very annoyed by the Indian cheerleaders/fake news spreaders. Absolutely pathetic attempt.
1.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Get Ya Wig Split Taiwan’s plan to buy 66 F-16 Viper fighter jets from US still on track, defence ministry says World Affairs 2
Get Ya Wig Split US playing a dangerous game by supporting Taiwan, China’s defence ministry says World Affairs 5
D Taiwan foreign ministry to help NGOs provide aid in Africa, India World Affairs 18
D Virus Outbreak: Taiwan does not need China for WHO, ministry says COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
beijingwalker Vietnam Ministry asks Taiwan to stop plans in Truong Sa World Affairs 63
Trichy Chinese SU 35 allegedly shot down by Taiwan World Affairs 27
The Ronin Is South Korea Involved In Taiwan’s Indigenous Submarine Project ? Military Forum 0
beijingwalker Taiwan girl shows how futuristic and developed mainland China is to Taiwan and asks mainlanders not to watch it China & Far East 19
U Czech mayor calls CCP 'rude clowns' after threats over Taiwan trip World Affairs 10
U China threatens retaliation after Czech delegation visit to Taiwan World Affairs 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top