Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest US$700 million in Vietnam in 2021 | Taiwan News | 2021/03/10 Electronics giant aiming for US$10 billion in revenue in Vietnam this year

Foxconn is expanding rapidly in Vietnam (AP photo)TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, will invest US$700 million (NT$19.83 billion) in Vietnam in 2021, while its revenue in the communist country could reach US$10 billion, reports said Wednesday (March 10).Foxconn already invested US$1.5 billion in Vietnam by the end of 2020, but its latest plan would add 10,000 jobs this year, CNA reported.One of the company’s projects is a US$270-million Fukang Technology Company factory in the northern province of Bac Giang, invested in by Foxconn Singapore PTE Ltd., according to Viet Nam News . The plan received an investment license from the provincial government.The factory will eventually produce 8 million computers per year, including iPads and MacBooks, apparently a result of Apple Inc. requesting that its suppliers move their production lines out of China.Foxconn’s total revenue in Vietnam amounted to US$3 billion in 2019, US$6 billion in 2020, and could top US$10 billion this year, with US$40 billion mentioned as a target to reach within the next three to five years.