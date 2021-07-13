Taiwan's F-16 Disappear Near China, Crash Possible

Polestar 2
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 7, 2021
- 260
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Why no such thread on the ROC F-16V?
if i am not wrong they are using footage of WGCMDR Noman Shaheed?Why no such thread on the ROC F-16V?
Footage is wrong but the ROC F-16V crashed is real.if i am not wrong they are using footage of WGCMDR Noman Shaheed?
Actually, ROCAF maintenance is second to India Air Force. They have many crashed in last 10 years. Both VIP military chopper crashed , killing their high command recently.The wreckage and pilot's body has been discovered.