Taiwan's F-16 Disappear Near China, Crash Possible

baqai said: if i am not wrong they are using footage of WGCMDR Noman Shaheed? Click to expand...

Windjammer said: The wreckage and pilot's body has been discovered. Click to expand...

Footage is wrong but the ROC F-16V crashed is real.Actually, ROCAF maintenance is second to India Air Force. They have many crashed in last 10 years. Both VIP military chopper crashed , killing their high command recently.