June 22, 2020

T-5 Brave Eagle



Taiwan’s indigenously developed T-5 Yong Yīng (Brave Eagle) advanced jet trainer (AJT) destined for Republic of China Air Force (RoCAF) service has performed its maiden flight following its rollout in December 2019, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced on 10 June.

