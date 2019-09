What if China is democracy...



Will Taiwan agree for reunification?



I don't think so.



There are always differences.



Even people in the same country but from different province or city, have so many differences, and they look down each others. But like it or not, they are already one nation in one country.



Uniting people are the hardest thing to do.



Except one is extremely rich and the other is extremely poor. The poor want the wealth and the rich want more land.



At the end, its all about self interest.



And what does China can offer to Taiwan? That will trigger Taiwanese self interest for reunification?





The case of Taiwan-HK relationship above, is understandable.

