Taiwanese people cheer the arrival of Pelosi

We should be balanced here;

1659479580963.png



1659479589311.png


1659479603908.png
 
China won this round because: 1. Pelosi got the chance to smile and wave into the camera in Taipei. 2. China got the excuse she needs to encircle Taiwan with "military operations" in the coming days.

Sun Tzu said "It is the rule in war,

if ten times the enemy's strength, surround them; <- China Aug 3-8
if five times, attack them; <- What you all wished China had done to Pelosi plane/Taiwan late last night
if double, be able to divide them; <- What Pelosi and US regiment trying to achieve, separate Taiwan from China
if equal, engage them; if fewer, be able to evade them; if weaker, be able to avoid them."

Who demonstrated doubled strength from this stunt?
Who will demonstrate 10-fold strength in the coming days?

USA not stupid. They laughing on outside while seething within all becoz they too studied Sun Tzu!
 

