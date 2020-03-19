Taiwanese hurt by Czech politician’s about-face after warm visit: ‘I never called Taiwan an independent state’

Taiwanese netizens question Covid-19 donations to Czech Republic and medal awarded to Milos Vystrcil

Czech President Milos Zeman accused senate president of ‘boyish provocation’ and sought to calm Beijing

The Czech senate president Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, on September 1, 2020. Photo: AP

Czech Republic senate president Milos Vystrcil led an 89-member delegation to Taipei on August 30 for a six-day visit to boost ties, despite protest from China which has diplomatic ties with the Czech Republic. Photo: EPA-EFE