with advanced embedded software provides the missile with special features.” Along with its high-speed and stealthy features, it flies close to the ground to evade enemy defenses. It usually carries a two-hundred-kilogram warhead, although the air-launched variant can carry a three-hundred-kilogram one.But Brahmos’ greatest advantage remains its incredible speed. As Kyle Mizokami has explained: “The missile’s speed of Mach 2.8 translates to 952 meters per second. Assuming the defender’s radar is mounted at a height of twenty meters, Brahmos will be detected at a range of twenty-seven kilometers. This leaves the defender with just twenty-eight seconds to track, illuminate and shoot down Brahmos before it impacts the ship.” It does have a limited range of roughly 180 miles, but this should be sufficient given Taiwan’s proximity to China.