Taiwan worries it will lose TSMC after Morris Chang confirmed its 3nm fabs and more engineers will be moved to US.

Taiwanese people are right to worry. If they don’t have this insurance policy of the most advanced fab in their territory, it will make reunification more likely.

Although for China, the false sense of urgency may trick them into thinking they have to go ASAP, before they are ready. But this only proves, the ground work is being laid to allow for reunification without disrupting the global economy.

Once the scourge of Covid is finally dealt with by China and the economy is fully back up and running, things will appear more clear.
 
