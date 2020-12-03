What's new

Taiwan wishes mainland China happy new year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,660
2
69,877
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan wishes mainland China happy new year

Tue, February 9, 2021, 3:10 PM·2 min read

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has wished China a happy Lunar New Year but says she will not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing.

China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's most important international backer.

Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with "relevant countries" about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its huge neighbour.

Chinese military aircraft and warships operating around Taiwan are not conducive to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, she added.

"I would like to reiterate that Taiwan's consistent position on cross-strait relations is neither to succumb to pressure nor to advance rashly when we get support," Tsai said.

Taiwan wants "meaningful talks" with China on the basis of equality and mutual respect, as long as Beijing wants to ease the stand-off, she added.

"Cross-strait peace is not a unilateral issue for Taiwan. The key lies in China's hands. Historical experience has proven that verbal attacks and military threats against Taiwan will not help cross-strait relations."

Taiwan and China this week both mark the Lunar New Year, traditionally the most important holiday of the year for both, marking the arrival of spring.

"We would also like to wish the people on the other side of the strait a happy new year and hope to jointly promote peace and stability on both sides of the strait," Tsai said.

There was no immediate response from China, which has rebuffed previous calls from Tsai for dialogue, believing she is a separatist bent on Taiwan's independence.

In January, China said Taiwan was engaging in a "cheap trick" after Tsai again called for talks.
Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

finance.yahoo.com

Taiwan wishes China happy new year

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has wished China a happy Lunar New Year but says she will not yield to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing.China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity around the island in...
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
Last edited:
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
4,768
-1
11,301
Country
China
Location
United States
Sorry, wrong title.
Taiwan is a province of China.
It's Taiwan province wish mainland China happy news year.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,660
2
69,877
Country
China
Location
China
Some Koreans suggest the name Chinese new year should be changed into East Asian New year, cause it's celebrated in all almost all East Asian countries as the biggest traditional holiday, mainland China, Taiwan, Hong kong and Macau, North Korea and South Korea, part of Japan , Vietnam and Singapore.
vi-va said:
Sorry, wrong title.
Taiwan is a province of China.
It's Taiwan province wish mainland China happy news year.
Click to expand...
Sure, but the western media doesn't know, Tsai explained in the last sentence in the article.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

shanlung
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
Replies
1
Views
343
shanlung
shanlung
striver44
Thais promptly reject 'both countries are a family' statement by Chinese embassy in Thailand
Replies
8
Views
704
tower9
T
TaiShang
Vietnamese international outbound travel boom: China tops the list
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
TaiShang
TaiShang
B
Everyone must read this!
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
70U63
70U63

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom