Taiwan Warns It Will "Fight To Very Last Day" If China Attacks As US Warship Transits Strait
On Wednesday Taiwan issued new and rare bellicose words signaling its response plans should China attack the democratic island. As speculation abounds over Beijing's increased military pressure which has included ever larger weekly and near daily military flights into Taiwan's defense zones, Taipei officials have tended to downplay the possibility of a Chinese move on the island.
Breaking from this reticent approach which thus far has seen officials avoid direct ratcheting rhetoric with the mainland, Taiwan’s foreign minister asserted the island will defend itself "to the very last day" if it comes under attack by China.
Joseph Wu told reporters, "We are willing to defend ourselves, that’s without any question." The top diplomat added: "We fill fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day."
Addressing Chinese propaganda regarding its intentions, Wu explained during the ministry press briefing:
Moreover, while this is nothing particularly "new" - what is escalating tensions is the PLA's declaration that such drills in contested waters will now be "routine" and "regular":
Meanwhile, also on Wednesday Taiwan's superpower Western backer decided to "answer" the latest Chinese naval drills with its own "routine" sail through of the Taiwan Strait:
Chinese military officials condemned the McCain's maneuvers as sending "wrong signals to Taiwan secessionists".
