Taiwan vows to defend itself after Yoshihide Suga qualifies Japan’s stance

Taiwan vows to defend itself after Yoshihide Suga qualifies Japan’s stance

Our duty to safeguard our own national security, Taiwanese foreign ministry spokeswoman says after Suga commented on previous week’s joint statement with US.
Suga has said last week’s joint statement with the US, which stressed importance of peace across Taiwan Strait, ‘does not presuppose military involvement

Taiwan has vowed to safeguard its own security as it sought to play down remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that there was no possibility of committing Japanese forces to help defend the island.

