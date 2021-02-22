What's new

Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

Taiwan TV anchor cries out in disbelief, Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei, everything looks so modern and all industries and farming in Xinjiang are highly mechanized and automated.

 
CT-9914 "Snoop"

CT-9914 "Snoop"

beijingwalker said:
Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

Taiwan TV anchor cries out in disbelief, Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei, everything looks so modern and all industries and farming in Xinjiang are highly mechanized and automated.

Can't see how this is adding anything of worth to this forum. The vast majority of users here don't understand any form of Chinese and I seriously doubt farming is the first thing that comes to mind for anyone when Xinjiang is mentioned.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

CT-9914 "Snoop" said:
Can't see how this is adding anything of worth to this forum. The vast majority of users here don't understand any form of Chinese and I seriously doubt farming is the first thing that comes to mind for anyone when Xinjiang is mentioned.
If you don't think it's about Xinjiang, think it's about Taiwan and how Taiwan is falling behind Xinjiang.
 
