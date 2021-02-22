beijingwalker said: Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei



Taiwan TV anchor cries out in disbelief, Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei, everything looks so modern and all industries and farming in Xinjiang are highly mechanized and automated.



Can't see how this is adding anything of worth to this forum. The vast majority of users here don't understand any form of Chinese and I seriously doubt farming is the first thing that comes to mind for anyone when Xinjiang is mentioned.