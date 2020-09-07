What's new

Taiwan TV Wowed by PLA overwhelming power showed in the continuous drills in Tibetan Plateau near the Indian border

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,854
1
61,116
Country
China
Location
China
Taiwan TV Wowed by PLA overwhelming power showed in the continuous drills in Tibetan Plateau near the Indian border

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,854
1
61,116
Country
China
Location
China
Seeing female soldiers climb to the top of the glaciers, some lamented in the comment section that even PLA female batallions can beat Taiwan army hands down.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Feng Leng PLA Friday drills not warning, but rehearsal for Taiwan takeover: Global Times editorial China & Far East 3
B PLA to conduct combat drill near Taiwan Straits China & Far East 1
F-22Raptor Featured U.S. Pushes Large Arms Sale to Taiwan, Including Jet Missiles That Can Hit China China & Far East 19
D US envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan World Affairs 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Taiwan says Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered ADIZ China & Far East 0
Feng Leng U.S. announces Taiwan visit of ranking state department official China & Far East 17
Nan Yang Taiwanese hurt by Czech politician’s about-face after warm visit: ‘I never called Taiwan an independent state’ China & Far East 4
beijingwalker Taiwan TV reports how Mainland China trains her female soldiers Military Photos & Multimedia 1
Suriya Taiwan Govt spokesperson pays homage to fallen Indo-Tibetan soldier World Affairs 102
beijingwalker Chinese girls from mainland China, Hong kong and Taiwan in Han Chinese traditional dress, Hanfu General Photos & Multimedia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top