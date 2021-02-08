Taiwan TV: Urumqi city more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

beijingwalker
Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei
Taiwan TV anchor cries out in disbelief, Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei, everything looks so modern and all industries and farming in Xinjiang are highly mechanized and automated.
