Taiwan TV: Urumqi city more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

Taiwan TV: Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei

Taiwan TV anchor cries out in disbelief, Xinjiang Urumqi more developed, prosperous and modern looking than Taipei, everything looks so modern and all industries and farming in Xinjiang are highly mechanized and automated.


 
Taipei has several quite old quarters (not old in the sense of historical) that needs complete ovethaul.

This is especially so because the ground is so shaky. In the past two nights, I was awakened in the middle by earthquake.

But the government is busy with pushing poisened US meat down people's throat.
 
