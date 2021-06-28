What's new

Taiwan TV: Tibet swarmed by tourists in summer, Potala Palace overwhelmed and has to set a limit of only receving 5,000 visitors daily

beijingwalker

Taiwan TV: Tibet is swarmed by tourists in summer, Potala Palace is overwhelmed and has to set a limit of only receiving 5,000 visitors daily




Tourists watch Tibetan culture show in an open air theater, shocked to see over 1,000 Tibetan performers and hundred of livestocks joined this spectacular show.

 
