Taiwan TV: PLA live like in star hotels while Indian soldiers suffer in snow, 50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents

Taiwan TV: On the China-India border, PLA live in the barracks like star hotels while Indian soldiers suffer in snow in the open because Indian manufacturers are cutting corners in building the barracks , some barracks collapsed soon after being set up and many are becoming condemned structures not fit for humans to live in, so many Indian soldiers have to stay out in the open in the snow. now at least 50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents at the China-India border.The TV host only shows photos comparing living conditions between Indian and PLA soldiers, one is freezing to death in the snowstorm another is having hotpot in fully airconditioned, cozy high tech rooms.