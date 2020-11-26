Taiwan TV: PLA braces the harsh winter while Indian soldiers suffer in snow

50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents in snow storms... I wonder how many Indian lives Himalaya winter will claim this winter.

bshifter said: The Taiwanese news broadcast embarrassing the Indians with this coverage. Mainlanders and our Taiwanese brothers are mocking the living conditions of these poor soldiers while some Indians here think they are doing Taiwan a favour with the QUAD. Let reality sink in for a moment, Taiwanese could care less about India or the QUAD.

Click to expand...



Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"

In the TV talk Taiwan military expert host says the Indian media lies to the point that they themselves don't even know they are lying, "Indian media claims that we shot down a PLA jet, we didn't and we'd already denied, but Indian media still widely reports it, Indian media lies habitually to the point that they don't even realize they are lying, Indian border troops pushed themselve into a dead corner higher up on the mountain highs lacking food and logistic supplies, PLA had already won without firing a single shot."