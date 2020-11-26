What's new

Taiwan TV: PLA braces the harsh winter while Indian soldiers suffer in snow

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Taiwan TV: On the China-India border, PLA live in the barracks like star hotels while Indian soldiers suffer in snow in the open because Indian manufacturers are cutting corners in building the barracks , some barracks collapsed soon after being set up and many are becoming condemned structures not fit for humans to live in, so many Indian soldiers have to stay out in the open in the snow. now at least 50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents at the China-India border.

The video shows PLA hi tech barrack, fully air conditioned, oxygen supply devices provided, 24 hours supply of hotwater for bath taking...

The TV host also shows photos comparing living conditions between Indian and PLA soldiers, one is freezing to death in the snowstorm another is having hotpot in fully airconditioned, cozy high tech rooms.

 
B

bshifter

The Taiwanese news broadcast embarrassing the Indians with this coverage. Mainlanders and our Taiwanese brothers are mocking the living conditions of these poor soldiers while some Indians here think they are doing Taiwan a favour with the QUAD. Let reality sink in for a moment, Taiwanese could care less about India or the QUAD.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents in snow storms... I wonder how many Indian lives Himalaya winter will claim this winter.
bshifter said:
The Taiwanese news broadcast embarrassing the Indians with this coverage. Mainlanders and our Taiwanese brothers are mocking the living conditions of these poor soldiers while some Indians here think they are doing Taiwan a favour with the QUAD. Let reality sink in for a moment, Taiwanese could care less about India or the QUAD.
Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"
In the TV talk Taiwan military expert host says the Indian media lies to the point that they themselves don't even know they are lying, "Indian media claims that we shot down a PLA jet, we didn't and we'd already denied, but Indian media still widely reports it, Indian media lies habitually to the point that they don't even realize they are lying, Indian border troops pushed themselve into a dead corner higher up on the mountain highs lacking food and logistic supplies, PLA had already won without firing a single shot."
 
Viet

Viet

beijingwalker said:
50,000 Indian soldiers live in makeshift tents in snow storms... I wonder how many Indian lives Himalaya winter will claim this winter.

Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"
In the TV talk Taiwan military expert host says the Indian media lies to the point that they themselves don't even know they are lying, "Indian media claims that we shot down a PLA jet, we didn't and we'd already denied, but Indian media still widely reports it, Indian media lies habitually to the point that they don't even realize they are lying, Indian border troops pushed themselve into a dead corner higher up on the mountain highs lacking food and logistic supplies, PLA had already won without firing a single shot."
If a war is ever to happen I will place by money on India army. Sorry but I can’t expect much from the PLA with soldiers sitting together around hotspots. Are they going to war and make school picnics?
Soldiers must endure tough weather, they must feel the pains, they must eat terrible foods.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Viet said:
If a war is ever to happen I will place by money on India army. Sorry but I can’t expect much from the PLA with soldiers sitting together around hotspots. Are they going to war and make school picnics?
Soldiers must endure tough weather, they must feel the pains, they must eat terrible foods.
If this is the case US army should've lost every war in the past 100 years.
 
bshifter

Viet said:
If a war is ever to happen I will place by money on India army. Sorry but I can’t expect much from the PLA with soldiers sitting together around hotspots. Are they going to war and make school picnics?
Soldiers must endure tough weather, they must feel the pains, they must eat terrible foods.
Do not worry there won't be a war as much as you like it to happen. They rather stay alive than to die and the Indians here also do not wish to see a war with China.
 
Viet

Viet

beijingwalker said:
If this is the case US army should've lost every war in the past 100 years.
You have no clue. Fresh recruits in the western armies must march in full armor thru the nights until they drop dead. If you want to challenge the West you can’t afford weaklings in the PLA.
 
bilibili

Haha, Mrs. Zhiyu.Wong's TV show might be the only host who I can endure watching over among all Pro - DPP Taiwan media.
 
Kai Liu

Kai Liu

Viet said:
If a war is ever to happen I will place by money on India army. Sorry but I can’t expect much from the PLA with soldiers sitting together around hotspots. Are they going to war and make school picnics?
Soldiers must endure tough weather, they must feel the pains, they must eat terrible foods.
I was expecting this rhetoric from indians, but turns out Mr.Viet popped out from nowhere... :rofl:
 
ADIL SHERDIL

These basic necessities are very vital for the morale of Soldier. If God forbid these pics came during the war then one can understand but this is going for almost 8-9 months. Indian Army should have been prepared for this. I read somewhere else that Indians are using defected sleeping bags which were imported from Italy. Indian Govt should do something for their soldiers. Suicide, poor food and now soldiers sleeping in Snow this is some serious flaws in IA.
The host was showing the pic of Indians soldiers were sleeping in snow , Now that is brutal. After Doklam dispute one might think Indians must be prepared for any future incidents. But sorry to say the situation is very despicable.
 
Neurath

Neurath

I love how people here are commenting on the PLA's capabilities and training etc despite the fact that very less information is available regarding it. China acts in secretive ways, and that is something that people can't seem to get in their heads. They just assume that other armies must be superior.
 
Viet

Viet

Kai Liu said:
I was expecting this rhetoric from indians, but turns out Mr.Viet popped out from nowhere... :rofl:
As a friend of China I tell you the PLA will become an army of weaklings if they are tempered like babies. Warm tents, hotspots, what’s next? You give them Huawei phones and cars?
Look at the tough India’s army

 
