Taiwan TV: On Dalai Lama's birthday, foreign journalist asks a lama in Tibet if Dalai lama his spiritual leader, the Lama replies" Xi jingping"

Dalai Lama is an abject traitor. He betrayed Mao's trust and tolerance. Although when Mao decided to abolish slavery in Tibet.But Mao did not give him a hard time.Mao reserved a position for him in the government.

But the young man decided to flee at the instigation of other slave owners.Mao still ordered the army to let him go.He became a traitor with foreign backing.His political naivete is acceptable, but his moral failure is shameful.
 
Xi Jingpin has become the Supreme Spiritual Leader of Tibetan Buddhism. how long before he's declared the Caliph of Islam by some Uyghurs? the re-education camps will have to show effect someday.
 
Chinese people, regardless of religion, will have to subordinate to the state. The idea of sensitive to religion is piece of crap invented by the white man.

The white man, Jews and many Wahhabi are extremely disappointed about Hui Muslims. Hui Muslims completely despise Saudi.

During the WW2, Chinese muslims never declare independent, instead they declare Jihad against Japanese.

The Hui Muslims are also angry about Turkestan and send in expeditionary force bringing Xinjiang back to China.

I have read lots of western forum, where some members suggesting instigating Chinese Muslims to uprise, and soon some pundits will step in and say everyone should forget this idea.
 
