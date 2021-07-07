beijingwalker
Taiwan TV: On Dalai Lama's birthday, foreign journalist asks a lama in Tibet if Dalai lama his spiritual leader, the Lama replies " Xi jingping"
Chinese people, regardless of religion, will have to subordinate to the state. The idea of sensitive to religion is piece of crap invented by the white man.Xi Jingpin has become the Supreme Spiritual Leader of Tibetan Buddhism. how long before he's declared the Caliph of Islam by some Uyghurs? the re-education camps will have to show effect someday.