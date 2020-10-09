beijingwalker
Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"
In the TV talk Taiwan military expert host says the Indian media lies to the point that they themselves don't even know they are lying, "Indian media claims that we shot down a PLA jet, we didn't and we'd already denied, but Indian media still widely reports it, Indian media lies habitually to the point that they don't even realize they are lying, Indian border troops pushed themselve into a dead corner higher up on the mountain highs lacking food and logistic supplies, PLA had already won without firing a single shot."
