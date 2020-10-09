Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"

Kai Liu said: indians think everyone likes them around the world, but actually indians are the bunch most looked down upon by people in countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, US, all European countries, and the Chinese province of TW and Chinese city HK .... Click to expand...

beijingwalker said:



That's why I said freedom of speech by politicians and TV celebrities should be controlled, extremely derogatory and racial term "Asan" 阿三 will never be allowed on public media in mainland China.



Taiwan TV live streaming show: "PLA wants to fight, Asan 阿三 ( a very derogatory and insulting term to call Indians) wante to run and flee"That's why I said freedom of speech by politicians and TV celebrities should be controlled, extremely derogatory and racial term "Asan" 阿三 will never be allowed on public media in mainland China. Click to expand...

China one removed, Ministry of Defence drops all reports since 2017 from website

Indians don't care whether someone likes us or not. There is no liking in foreign policy. We just align with states based on interests. Just as the countries you mentioned, we too have certain biases against all those countries/races. Yet, we don't define ourselves based on their opinions, like you seem to be doing. We are just who we are.You have it wrong. It is just one man's opinion, pretty sure he would want to merge Taiwan with China. Hence his bias against India. But we don't care. Tomorrow India will lit up twitter for Taiwan.It seems even our ministry of defence is preparing for tomorrow.