Taiwan TV mocks UK Navy's F-35 based aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth plunging into the sea

Taiwan TV mocks aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth for only sailing through south China sea last month, this ship is actually full of problems, water leakage accidents also happened to the ship, commenting that UK barely had enough money to built them, and after building them, they surely don't have any money left to maintain them.

The report also says the UK doesn't have good modern supporting ships to form a decent carrier fleet group, the legacy and rundown old ships which is serving this job makes UK carriers very vulnerable to be attacked by enemy ships and planes.