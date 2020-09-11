What's new

Taiwan TV: Manzhouli, Small border town emerged in the middle of vast Mongolian grassland on China-Russia border

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,872
1
61,138
Country
China
Location
China
Manzhouli is a sub-prefectural city located in Hulunbuir prefecture-level city, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China. Located on the border with Russia, It has an area of 696.3 square kilometres and a population of almost 250,000.

Manzhouli City Night View | Hulunbuir | China

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE ‘Those who play with fire will get burnt’: China issues warning & holds military drills as US official visits Taiwan China & Far East 27
beijingwalker Taiwan TV Wowed by PLA overwhelming power showed in the continuous drills in Tibetan Plateau near the Indian border Military Forum 1
Feng Leng PLA Friday drills not warning, but rehearsal for Taiwan takeover: Global Times editorial China & Far East 7
B PLA to conduct combat drill near Taiwan Straits China & Far East 1
F-22Raptor Featured U.S. Pushes Large Arms Sale to Taiwan, Including Jet Missiles That Can Hit China China & Far East 30
D US envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan World Affairs 0
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Taiwan says Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered ADIZ China & Far East 0
Feng Leng U.S. announces Taiwan visit of ranking state department official China & Far East 18
Nan Yang Taiwanese hurt by Czech politician’s about-face after warm visit: ‘I never called Taiwan an independent state’ China & Far East 4
beijingwalker Taiwan TV reports how Mainland China trains her female soldiers Military Photos & Multimedia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top