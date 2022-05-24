What's new

Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death"

Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death"
Massive sandstorms everyday, in summer the temperature goes up to over 70 degrees celsius and winter plummets to below -30, no water, no electricity, but all these obstacles can't stop Chinese construction workers to push ahead in Taklamakan Desert.
 
9d5d3872f73949ab844ad48bb29d458c.jpeg

60c7d29696c64f6caabcbfbfb41bf3c8.png

7b3990af4d3896f9.jpg

03afd8ad07839286.jpg

DfnQoR-UYAAAZ34.jpg

81f45579ff3131680dce4e3be50861d9.jpg
 
