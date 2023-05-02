Taiwan TV discussion: US diplomats fled Sudan while citizens left to their own devices, what to expect US to treat we Taiwanese?

beijingwalker
Taiwan TV discussion: US diplomats fled Sudan while citizens left to their own devices
They discussed how mainland China and US take different approaches when it comes to nationals rescue missions, China evacued average citizens first and all diplomats have to hold on to the moment after the last Chinese citizen is rescued, while in US , it's government officials and diplomats were being rescued first and other Americans citizens were large left to their own devices in the initial days, resulting Americans citizens being killed in Sudan.
The hostess argues that while US treats its own citizens cold bloodedly like this, what should we expect US to treat we Taiwanese?
