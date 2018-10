Taiwan Train Accident Kills at Least 22 and Injures About 170 Others



The coastal Puyuma Express train was carrying more than 350 passengers when it derailed Sunday afternoon in Yian, eastern Taiwan, officials said







The Puyuma Express train was carrying 366 passengers from Shulin in New Taipei City, in the north, to Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s southeast, when it went off the tracks near Xinma Station in Yilan County about 4:50 p.m. local time.



Images on social media showed the mangled wreckage of the train carriages in a zigzag pattern near the tracks, and injured passengers lying on the ground. Five of the eight carriages were reported to have overturned.



Some passengers were crushed to death, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, Chen Chung-chi, said, according to The Associated Press. “Their train car turned over. They were crushed, so they died right away.”



About 120 soldiers were called to the site to help remove bodies so that they could be identified, he added, but nightfall was complicating rescue work.







Rescuers tending to injured passengers after a train derailed in Yilan, Taiwan, on Sunday.