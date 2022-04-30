What's new

Taiwan to overtake South Korea's per capita GDP by end of year

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,975
7
3,338
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s GDP per capita is poised to overtake South Korea’s before the end of the year, according to recent estimates by the IMF.

South Korea first overtook Taiwan in this economic metric in 2003, but its nearly two-decade lead is due to end thanks to Taiwan’s strong growth in recent years, according to a Business Korea report. Taiwan’s projected GDP per capita will reach US$36,000 (NT$1,045,998) while South Korea’s will end the year at US$34,990.

The pandemic accelerated Taiwan’s catchup, with Seoul’s economy contracting by 0.9% in 2020 before growing 4% in 2021. Taiwan, by contrast, grew 3.11% in 2020 and 6.28% last year.

This is partly due to the fact that conglomerates, which dominate the South Korean economy, are slower in responding to economic contraction than subcontract manufacturing suppliers, according to Taiwanese think tank Chung-hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院).

“Meanwhile, Taiwan is benefiting from the ongoing global supply chain reshaping,” the institute said.

GDP per capita is a metric that divides a nation’s GDP by its total population. It does not reflect the average income of a country’s citizens, however. In 2020, Taiwan’s median wage was NT$41,500, while South Korea’s by comparison was NT$70,153.

www.taiwannews.com.tw

Taiwan to overtake South Korea's per capita GDP by end of year | Taiwan News | 2022-04-26 15:15:00

Taiwan’s economic structure more adaptable to pandemic, think tank says | 2022-04-26 15:15:00
www.taiwannews.com.tw www.taiwannews.com.tw
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Viet
S. Korea, Taiwan expected to top Japan in GDP per capita in 2027, 2028
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
Mista
Mista
beijingwalker
South Korea surpasses Japan in real GDP per capita
Replies
3
Views
270
vi-va
vi-va
beijingwalker
China’s GDP per capita reaches $12,551 in 2021, overtaking global average GDP per capita: official
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
lcloo
lcloo
beijingwalker
Taiwan to become world's 20th largest economy by 2026
Replies
0
Views
229
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Guangdong province GDP hit $1.92 trillion in 2021,overtaking Korea and Canada, one step to Italy, ranking 9th in the world
Replies
6
Views
744
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom