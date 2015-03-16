Taiwan to deploy upgraded F-16 jets, says air chief



Taiwan currently has 66 new F-16Vs on order with the United States. (Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images) Taiwan currently has 66 new F-16Vs on order with the United States. (Sam Yeh/AFP via Getty Images)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Taiwan is ready to deploy its upgraded Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets for operational missions, with the program to upgrade the entire fleet on track for completion by 2023 , according to the Air Force chief of staff. ​