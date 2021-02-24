What's new

Taiwan to buy new U.S. air defence missiles to guard against China

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,304
2
10,068
Country
United States
Location
United States
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has decided to buy an upgraded version of Lockheed Martin Corp's Patriot surface-to-air missile, the air force said on Wednesday, as the island bolsters its forces to guard against a rising threat from China.


Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained of repeated incursions by China's air force in recent months into the island's air defence identification zone, as Beijing seeks to pressure Taipei into accepting its sovereignty.


Taiwan's Air Force told Reuters it had decided to buy the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, with deliveries to start in 2025 and deployment the following year.


The Air Force did not disclose how many missiles Taiwan was planning to buy, citing the sensitivity of the matter.


"These purchase plans were made based on the threat from the enemy," an Air Force spokesman told Reuters, adding it will continue to "boost defence capacity".


The spokesman said the Air Force is "cautiously optimistic" about the progress of the purchase.


Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a report to parliament seen by Reuters, said the decision to obtain the newer Patriots was made during a 2019 meeting with the United States during the previous administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.


U.S. President Joe Biden's government has not announced any Taiwan arms sales since taking office in January, though it has pledged its "rock solid" commitment to the democratically-governed island.


U.S. arms sales to Taiwan always anger China, which has demanded they stop.


In July, China said it would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in a $620 million upgrade package for existing Patriot missiles Taiwan operates.


China has announced similar sanctions before on U.S. companies for Taiwan arms sales, though it is unclear what form they have taken.


The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.


Washington has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so it can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...missiles-to-guard-against-china-idUSKBN2BN1AA
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
23,304
-38
54,809
Country
China
Location
China
vishwambhar said:
Instead of patriot Taiwan should go for THAAD....
Click to expand...
US will not supply them that top weapon. Becos PRC has deep network in Taiwan military. They has been many case of leak of taiwan military to PLA.

Every wonder why US always sold second rated weapon to Taiwan military?
F-22Raptor said:
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has decided to buy an upgraded version of Lockheed Martin Corp's Patriot surface-to-air missile, the air force said on Wednesday, as the island bolsters its forces to guard against a rising threat from China.


Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained of repeated incursions by China's air force in recent months into the island's air defence identification zone, as Beijing seeks to pressure Taipei into accepting its sovereignty.


Taiwan's Air Force told Reuters it had decided to buy the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, with deliveries to start in 2025 and deployment the following year.


The Air Force did not disclose how many missiles Taiwan was planning to buy, citing the sensitivity of the matter.


"These purchase plans were made based on the threat from the enemy," an Air Force spokesman told Reuters, adding it will continue to "boost defence capacity".


The spokesman said the Air Force is "cautiously optimistic" about the progress of the purchase.


Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a report to parliament seen by Reuters, said the decision to obtain the newer Patriots was made during a 2019 meeting with the United States during the previous administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.


U.S. President Joe Biden's government has not announced any Taiwan arms sales since taking office in January, though it has pledged its "rock solid" commitment to the democratically-governed island.


U.S. arms sales to Taiwan always anger China, which has demanded they stop.


In July, China said it would put sanctions on Lockheed Martin for involvement in a $620 million upgrade package for existing Patriot missiles Taiwan operates.


China has announced similar sanctions before on U.S. companies for Taiwan arms sales, though it is unclear what form they have taken.


The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.


Washington has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military so it can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...missiles-to-guard-against-china-idUSKBN2BN1AA
Click to expand...
Those air defense weapon are mostly useless.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Lockheed Receives Mission Planning Contract for Potential F-16 Sales to India, Pakistan, 21 Other Nations
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
4K
araz
araz
VALKRYIE
Vietnam builds military muscle to face China
13 14 15 16 17 18
Replies
258
Views
17K
Viet
Viet
F-22Raptor
Japan's master plan to defeat China
2 3
Replies
36
Views
3K
BoQ77
BoQ77
third eye
Japan's Master Plan to Defeat China in a War
Replies
8
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zarvan
Asia's military budgets surge as armies go high-tech
Replies
11
Views
2K
PakArmyFTW
PakArmyFTW

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom