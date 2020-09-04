What's new

Taiwan to bar all foreign arrivals from India

Taiwan to bar all foreign arrivals from India
Taiwan residents traveling from India subject to centralized quarantine

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/05/03 17:24


TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting from Tuesday (May 4), all foreign nationals with a travel history in India within 14 days of their arrival in Taiwan will be banned from entry, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Monday (May 3).

In response to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 infections in the South Asian nation, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said during a press conference that the government will temporarily bar entry to all foreign nationals arriving from India, with the exception of Taiwan residence permit holders. Although Taiwanese residents are exempt from the policy, they must undergo 14 days of quarantine at a centralized facility before taking a coronavirus test, both of which will be free of charge, he explained.

When asked whether Taiwan will suspend flights to India, Chen said there are currently no direct flights between the two countries. CECC Deputy Chief Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) promised to continue monitoring the health of Taiwanese in India, who include about 100 businessmen and 400 students.

India has logged more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases and thousands of deaths every day over the last two weeks. On Monday, the country recorded another 368,147 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to over 19.9 million.

